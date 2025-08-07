Brian Cox returns once more as The Controller, setting new epic challenges that'll not only test skillsets but also relationships.

Prime Video has released a first look at the new series with a thrilling trailer, which teases high-stakes challenges for the teams, from swimming next to sharks to facing live scorpions.

The streamer have now said the series will "reinvent" its format in the second run with some "bold" and ambitous changes.

As ever, the slowest pairs face elimination in the tense Killer Question, and only one duo will reach London for a chance to get their hands on £1 million.

You can watch the full trailer below.

There are some new additions to the series too, as joining The Controller is his right-hand woman Sofia (Frances McNamee).

The Controller will once more operate from a control room, where he challenges pairs, assesses their performance and delivers his signature commentary.

Speaking of the new series, Brian Cox said: "Returning as The Controller this time around, the series feels more high-octane, more immersive, and definitely more Bond. The challenges are bigger, the drama runs deeper, and I’ve got the best seat in the house to watch it unfold."

According to Prime Video, those who tune in will get a glimpse into The Controller's global operation and the network he commands, hinting at the reach of the organisation he represents...

007: Road to a Million season 2 will be available to watch on Friday 22nd August on Prime Video.

