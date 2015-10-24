People were confused by Justin Bieber on TFI Friday
90s people didn't get why Bieber was on their show, Bieber people didn't get what this 90s show was...
It may be 2015 but Chris Evans's throwback show TFI Friday is a 90s programme for 90s people. So when Justin Bieber turned up as a guest this week – quite the coup, you have to admit – and got lubed up to go down the slip n slide, it kind of threw everyone.
People liked the slide, even though it was weird...
But 90s people didn't get what Justin was doing on their show...
Bieber people didn't get what the hell TFI Friday was...
#TFIFriday doesn't work as the people watching the 90s one don't want to see kids and people now don't get the concept of the 90s one...
— Adam Potter (@finaladam) October 23, 2015
But they got to see Justin so they also didn't really care...