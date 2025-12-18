Ofcom has revealed the most complained-about TV moments from 2025, with Love Island attracting the most complaints.

A total of 14,121 complaints were made to the broadcasting regulator, largely surrounding alleged bullying behaviour towards Love Islander Shakira Khan.

While complaint numbers have fallen since last year, Ofcom has seen that reality TV is a genre that continues to attract scrutiny from viewers, making up more than half of the 10 most complained-about programmes.

Other programmes did draw in complaints, including Celebrity Big Brother on ITV2, Vanessa on 5 and a segment on Sky News.

The figures revealed so far do not include complaints about programmes on the BBC, as those are handled by the BBC in the first instance, known as the BBC first process.

You can see the 10 most-complained-about moments below – and can find out more details, including Ofcom's response to each complaint, on its official website.

Top 10 most-complained-about TV moments of the year

1. Love Island, ITV2, 24th July - 3,547 complaints

Complaints related to alleged bullying behaviour towards Islander Shakira Khan.

2. Love Island, ITV2, 22nd July - 2,509 complaints

The majority of complaints were related to alleged bullying behaviour towards Shakira Khan, while a small number were about Megan Forte Clarke returning to the villa.

Megan Forte Clarke had been dumped weeks prior, but re-entered as a bombshell alongside previously dumped Islander Blu Chegini.

3. Love Island, ITV2, 23rd July - 2,002 complaints

Again, the majority of complaints were related to alleged bullying behaviour towards Shakira Khan, as well as a small number about Megan Forte Clarke returning to the villa as a bombshell.

Conor, Yasmin, Shakira and Toni. ITV

4. Vanessa, 5, 10th June - 1,866 complaints

Complaints related to a discussion on breastfeeding and its benefits, which some felt was misleading.

5. Headliners, GB News, 22nd January - 1,391 complaints

Those who complained objected to a presenter's comment that some thought linked the LGBTQ+ community to paedophiles.

Ofcom's subsequent investigation found that the live programme had broken broadcasting rules by including a highly offensive remark which was not justified by the context, falling short of generally accepted standards.

As well as complaints made to Ofcom, the Good Law Project gathered 71,851 complaints and provided them to the broadcasting regulator.

6. Today with Samantha Washington, Sky News, 7th June - 1,302 complaints

Complainants alleged that a comment by the presenter misrepresented the peaceful nature of the Madleen, a vessel trying to deliver aid to Gaza.

7. Love Island, ITV2, 25th July - 1,296 complaints

The majority of complaints related to alleged bullying behaviour towards Shakira Khan. Complaints were also received about the way Blu Chegini spoke to Toni Laites.

8. Love Island: All Stars, ITV2, 12th February - 1,240 complaints

Complaints related to alleged bullying behaviour between participants.

9. Celebrity Big Brother, ITV2, 9th April - 1,008 complaints

Complaints related to comments made by Mickey Rourke to JoJo Siwa.

During the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother, Rourke was heavily criticised for his behaviour and comments during his brief spell on the reality show and had been warned by producers before officially leaving the show on 12th April.

At the time of his exit, a spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother said: "Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour."

10. The Brit Awards, ITV1, 1st March - 938 complaints

Complaints related to Sabrina Carpenter's opening dance routine, and to Charli xcx's outfit.

