Clegg's still an MP following the end of the coalition government at the last election, although he's hinted that he might not stand again in the 2020 General Election.

Kevin Bridges has also been confirmed as a panellist, with the final guest still to be confirmed.

Of course, HIGNFY has been a great springboard for former politicians. Just look at... Lembit Opik.

More like this

Actually, don't.

Advertisement

The new series begins on Friday 7th October at 9pm on BBC1.