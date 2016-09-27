Nick Clegg to present first episode of new series of Have I Got News For You
The former Lib Dem leader will be in the hot seat when the BBC1 panel show returns on Friday 7 October
Nick Clegg will be the first guest host when Have I Got News For You returns to BBC1 this October.
The former leader of the Liberal Democrats becomes the latest politician to put himself in the firing line of team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, following in the ignoble tradition of Boris Johnson, John Prescott and Ann Widdecombe.
Clegg's still an MP following the end of the coalition government at the last election, although he's hinted that he might not stand again in the 2020 General Election.
Kevin Bridges has also been confirmed as a panellist, with the final guest still to be confirmed.
Of course, HIGNFY has been a great springboard for former politicians. Just look at... Lembit Opik.
Actually, don't.
The new series begins on Friday 7th October at 9pm on BBC1.