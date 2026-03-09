Former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain has delivered her verdict on Nigella Lawson joining the cast of the Channel 4 show.

Lawson was named as the successor for outgoing judge Dame Prue Leith back in January. Leith joined the team in 2017, replacing Mary Berry as the series made the switch from the BBC to Channel 4.

The world-renowned chef and TV icon will be joining hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding for the 17th season, which is set to launch later this year.

Speaking about the new line-up, Hussain told Radio Times in a new interview: “Nigella’s got a lot to live up to following Prue."

She added: "It’s very easy to become quite stuffy and very proper, and I love that she’s got a little wild streak about her. I want to be like Prue when I’m older. If I get to that lovely age.”

Speaking about The Great British Bake Off, she continued: “The magic has disappeared for me… Sometimes it feels like it’s competing with some of the shows on Netflix where it’s bigger and bolder and more outrageous, and I don’t think it needs any of that. It’s a beautiful show, it’s a classic.”

Hussain rose to fame after winning the 2015 series of The Great British Bake Off, before going on to front several BBC food shows, including Nadiya’s British Food Adventure, Nadiya Bakes, Time to Eat, and Nadiya’s Everyday Baking.

She’s also a best-selling author, with multiple cookbooks under her belt including Nadiya’s Kitchen and Cook Once, Eat Twice.

Leith announced her departure from The Great British Bake Off back in January after nine years in the role, saying "now feels like the right time to step back", before adding: "there’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden."

Read the full interview by Gemma Calvert with Nadiya Hussain when Radio Times magazine is released on Tuesday 10th March 2026 and the day prior on the Radio Times website.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 later this year.

