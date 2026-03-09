❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Bake Off legend Nadiya Hussain delivers verdict on Nigella Lawson casting and why she thinks show has lost its "magic"
The chef and TV icon will succeed Dame Prue Leith, who stepped back from the series in January after nine years.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 9 March 2026 at 10:38 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad