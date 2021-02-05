When is ITV’s Moneyball with Ian Wright on TV?

ITV’s primetime game show Moneyball will feature contestants aiming to accumulate large sums of money from every correct question they answer – with the pressure rising as the amount of money gets higher.

Football legend Ian Wright will host the quiz, “where the difference between winning life-changing money and going home with nothing rests entirely on the bounce of a ball”, ITV says. Gulp!

Contestants will navigate their way through a series of questions, accumulating large sums of money for every correct answer. But as the cash up for grabs continues to climb, so does the pressure, leaving both players and viewers in suspense. They must answer the questions in a matter of minutes – while making sure their answers are correct every time.

Ian Wright said: “Look who’s got a brand new game show! From the moment ITV got in touch with the idea, I was hooked and there was no way I could’ve said no to Moneyball. It’s exhilarating, fun, dramatic, everything you want from a game show. Even though I know I’ll want everyone to win the money and even though I know I’ll be in bits when they lose, I can’t wait for everyone at home to experience the real drama of Moneyball.”

When is Moneyball on TV?

ITV’s primetime game show Moneyball will air later this year.

Who is the host of Moneyball?

Football legend Ian Wright will host the game show. Aside from his football legacy, Wright is a commentator for BBC Sport and ITV Sport, and previously appeared on I’m a Celebrity.

What are the rules of Moneyball?

Contestants on the gameshow will begin by navigating their way through a series of questions, accumulating large sums of money for every correct answer. But as the cash up for grabs continues to climb, so does the pressure, leaving both players and viewers in suspense.

ITV adds: “The chance of losing it all looms large, and players may consider an early exit with the prize fund. But in a unique game show twist, they have to take one final shot, which could see them forced back into the game or leaving with their hard earned cash.”

The contestants will have a matter of minutes to answer questions – and they have to answer them correctly to win big.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of ITV Entertainment Commissioning says: “We are delighted to have Ian at the helm of this exciting, new format that suits him perfectly. A heart-stopping game show that is full of humour, drama and life changing moments.”

Moneyball will air on ITV later this year. While you're waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.