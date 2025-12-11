ITV is already providing the goods in 2026, with both The Masked Singer UK and The 1% Club returning for brand new seasons.

Ad

Returning for a seventh run, The Masked Singer will be back on Saturday 3rd January at 6:30pm on ITV1, followed by a second episode on Sunday 4th January.

Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are all headed back to their detective chairs, and each week they'll be joined by an array of guest panellists, who will be hoping that they can guess who is hiding behind the mask.

A new cohort of famous faces will don an elaborate disguise as they sing in front of a studio audience and the celebrity judging panel.

This year’s cast follow in the footsteps of past Masked Singer entrants such as Dionne Warwick, NeYo, Richie Sambora, Prue Leith, Daisy May Cooper, Gregory Porter, Grayson Perry, Glenn Hoddle, Mel Giedroyc, Lorraine Kelly, Jason Manford, Jake Shears and Sir Lenny Henry to name a few.

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jole Dommett, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross. Bandicoot TV

Read our guide to the best Christmas TV for 2025

Meanwhile, Lee Mack is back to test the nation on their puzzle-solving skills, as The 1% Club returns on Saturday 3rd January at 9pm on ITV1.

The BAFTA-nominated series is returning for a fifth outing and will see 100 contestants begin every show, but to make it to the end and win up to £100,000, the contestants must correctly answer a question only 1 per cent of the country would get right.

The 1% Club is a global hit and the biggest original quiz show in more than a decade, according to ITV.

The series regularly exceeds six million viewers an episode, and since it launched three years ago, it has been streamed over 40 million times and reached 43 million viewers.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The Masked Singer and The 1% Club will return to ITV1 and ITVX in 2026.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.