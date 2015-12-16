There are harmonies, there's a bit of tomfoolery with seat heaters and then Corden gets down to the business of putting a stop to this hiatus plan, by insisting he should join the group.

"I can really bring something to the band, guys!" he enthuses. And judging by some of the high notes he hits (and sassy dance routines he creates) he really could...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=329xjDM7YaE