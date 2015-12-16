Harmonies, heaters and hiatus chat in One Direction's carpool karaoke with James Corden
"I can bring something to the band, guys!" Corden insists as chat turns to that upcoming break in one mega 1D car sing-along
What do you do when you've got One Direction in your car? Have a ruddy good sing-along to 1D hits, of course.
James Corden's latest Carpool Karaoke sees the whole band hop in his car to help cheer up his journey to work on The Late Late Show.
There are harmonies, there's a bit of tomfoolery with seat heaters and then Corden gets down to the business of putting a stop to this hiatus plan, by insisting he should join the group.
"I can really bring something to the band, guys!" he enthuses. And judging by some of the high notes he hits (and sassy dance routines he creates) he really could...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=329xjDM7YaE