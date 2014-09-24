Sadly Paul confirmed her fate when he told her that her showstopper chocolate and passion fruit and lemon and poppyseed doughnuts didn't have the right texture.

It leaves Richard, Nancy, Chetna and Luis as Bake Off's final four with just two episodes remaining.

Luis had swung it in his favour in enriched dough week with some very boozy cocktail doughnuts, which had Mary in stitches. "Why are we bothering with the doughnuts?" she said.

Chetna came first place in the povitica technical challenge, while Martha found herself in last place with a bake that Paul and Mary couldn't even eat. Despite her "great-tasting" doughnuts, Paul said "the texture and the look are all wrong."