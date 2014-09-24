Great British Bake Off final four confirmed
Martha becomes the latest baker to leave the Bake Off tent as Richard, Nancy, Luis and Chetna advance to the semi final
The youngest baker ever to enter The Great British Bake Off has left the tent after being knocked out in the quarter final.
17-year-old Martha was in danger of leaving after serving up a raw technical challenge, causing Mary to say she would have to do "brilliantly" on day two to stay in the tent.
Sadly Paul confirmed her fate when he told her that her showstopper chocolate and passion fruit and lemon and poppyseed doughnuts didn't have the right texture.
It leaves Richard, Nancy, Chetna and Luis as Bake Off's final four with just two episodes remaining.
Luis had swung it in his favour in enriched dough week with some very boozy cocktail doughnuts, which had Mary in stitches. "Why are we bothering with the doughnuts?" she said.
Chetna came first place in the povitica technical challenge, while Martha found herself in last place with a bake that Paul and Mary couldn't even eat. Despite her "great-tasting" doughnuts, Paul said "the texture and the look are all wrong."