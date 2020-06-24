There's a truly epic Glastonbury lineup this year that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home, which will be available to watch across BBC iPlayer, BBC Two and BBC Four.

Here's your guide to this year's Glastonbury virtual event.

Who's performing at The Glastonbury Experience on BBC?

The Glastonbury Experience boasts a massive lineup of artists, spanning a wide variety of genres and decades. From contemporary musicians like Dave, Billie Eilish, Idles, HAIM and Lady Gaga to performers who rose to prominence many years ago, such as David Bowie, Lionel Richie, The Cure and Primal Scream.

A dedicated BBC iPlayer channel will be active and showing full sets from Thursday 25th June, kicking off at 10am with acclaimed Australian rock band Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. From Friday night, some of these performances will also be shown on the television across BBC Two and BBC Four, so be sure to keep an eye out for those too.

BBC Glastonbury 2020 schedule

Thursday 25th June

BBC iPlayer

10:00 - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

11:30 - Laura Marling

12:30 - The Charlatans

13:30 - Fontaines DC

14:30 - Idles

15:30 - Little Simz

16:30 - LCD Soundsystem

18:00 - Primal Scream

19:30 - The Cure

21:30 -Metallica

23:30 - Radiohead

Friday 26th June

BBC iPlayer

10:00 - Lana Del Rey

11:00 - Mark Ronson

12:00 - Lewis Capaldi

13:00 - Sigrid

14:00 - The XX

15:00 - Billie Eilish

16:00 - Foals

17:00 - Royal Blood

18:00 - Foo Fighters

22:00 - Beyoncé

23:30 - Jay-Z

00:30 - Disclosure

BBC Two

20:30 - The Glastonbury Experience Live

22:00 - Glastonbury (Beyoncé)

23:30 - Glastonbury 2019 (compilation)

BBC Four

21:00 - Glastonbury (Elbow)

22:00 - Glastonbury (Love and Arthur Lee)

23:00 - Glastonbury Backstage Acoustics

23:30 - Glastonbury (Jay-Z)

Saturday 27th June

BBC iPlayer

10:00 - HAIM

11:00 - Rex Orange County

12:00 - Janelle Monáe

13:00 - Kano

14:00 - Dave

15:00 - Bloc Party

16:30 - Oasis

17:30 - Lorde

18:30 - Florence + The Machine

21:30 - Adele

23:30 - Coldplay

BBC Four

19:00 - Glastonbury Backstage Acoustics

19:30 - Glastonbury (Toots & The Maytals)

22:20 - Glastonbury (The Chemical Brothers)

23:10 - Best of Glastonbury 2000

BBC Two

20:00 - The Glastonbury Experience Live

21:30 - Glastonbury (Adele)

23:05 - Glastonbury (Coldplay)

Sunday 28th June

BBC iPlayer

10:00 - Bon Iver

11:00 - Michael Kiwanuka

12:00 - Dizzee Rascal

13:00 - Lady Gaga

14:00 - Kylie

15:30 - Special guest

16:30 - The Killers

17:30 - George Ezra

21:30 - David Bowie

23:30 - Ed Sheeran

BBC Two

18:30 - Glastonbury Tea Time Legends

20:00 - The Glastonbury Experience Live

21:30 - David Bowie at Glastonbury 2000

BBC Four

20:00 - Nile Rodgers & Chic at Glastonbury 2017

21:00 - Glastonbury Backstage Acoustics

21:30 - Amy Winehouse at Glastonbury 2007

22:30 - Best of Glastonbury 2011

Monday 29th June

BBC iPlayer:

10:00 - Lionel Richie

11:30 - Christine + The Queens

12:30 - Mumford & Sons

13:30 - Special guest

15:00 - Arctic Monkeys

16:00 - PJ Harvey

17:30 - Amy Winehouse

18:30 - Stormzy

20:30 - Adele

22:00 - Beyoncé

23:30 - Blur

Glastonbury 2020 will air on BBC iPlayer, BBC Two and BBC Four. If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.