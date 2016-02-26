Gino D'Acampo makes chefs lick raw onions in Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway prank
If you think chopping up raw onions is enough of a culinary challenge, spare a thought for the wannabe chefs pranked into licking one in this weekend's Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.
Chef Gino D'Acampo is the first celeb to suffer at the hands of Ant and Dec's I'm A Celebrity... Get Out Of Me Ear! pranks, forced to do everything he is told to do by the cheeky duo.
Members of the public think they've signed up to get a few cookery tips at 'Gino’s Italian Kitchen Masterclass’. But they're just having the wool pulled over their eyes.
With a giggling Ant and Dec in his ear, D'Acampo instructs his whole class to lick an onion. The point? If it squeaks it's fresh. Really, really don't try this at home...
