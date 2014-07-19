Fans celebrate and donate as Benedict Cumberbatch's birthday trends on Twitter
Charity donations, messages and ridiculous Sherlock pictures poured in as #HappyBirthdayBenedictCumberbatch trended worldwide
So an actor had a birthday. Not even a milestone birthday, like 50. Not even a round number. He turned 38. Big deal, right?
Except we all know things are a little bit different in the world of Benedict Cumberbatch – and after all, thousands of fans can't be wrong, can they...?
#HappyBirthdayBenedictCumberbatch was trending on Twitter – in the UK and around the world – today as the Sherlock star notched up another year on the planet.
Fans celebrated by donating tens of thousands of pounds to charities (including The Prince's Trust via a page set up by fan forum Cumberbatchweb) and, of course, by posting stuff like this...
"Yeah! And he’s only 38 years old!" Happy 38th Birthday, Benebict! #HappyBirthdayBenedictCumberbatch pic.twitter.com/mWR4lPskTA
