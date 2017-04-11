Eric Monkman missed out on winning University Challenge - but did get to meet his hero Professor Stephen Hawking
Or should that be Stephen Hawking got to meet Eric Monkman?
After weeks of #Monkmania, University Challenge fans were hoping to see Eric Monkman and Wolfson, Cambridge soar to victory in the final.
So there was understandably disappointment when they were beaten by Balliol, Oxford in a tense final. Yet try telling that to Monkman.
In a very special appearance, Professor Stephen Hawking was on hand to offer his congratulations to both teams as he presented team captain Joey Goldman and Balliol College, Oxford with the trophy.
But Monkman looked just as much a winner as the Baliol team, grinning from ear to ear as he got the chance to meet one of his heroes.
what an honour for Stephen Hawking to get to meet Monkman #Monkmania #UniversityChallenge
— Holly Morgan-Davies (@hmdavies95) April 10, 2017
As the credits rolled they were all enjoying a tipple. We hope he took a glass back for Bobby Seagull.