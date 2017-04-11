In a very special appearance, Professor Stephen Hawking was on hand to offer his congratulations to both teams as he presented team captain Joey Goldman and Balliol College, Oxford with the trophy.

But Monkman looked just as much a winner as the Baliol team, grinning from ear to ear as he got the chance to meet one of his heroes.

what an honour for Stephen Hawking to get to meet Monkman #Monkmania #UniversityChallenge — Holly Morgan-Davies (@hmdavies95) April 10, 2017

As the credits rolled they were all enjoying a tipple. We hope he took a glass back for Bobby Seagull.