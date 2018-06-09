The pair are among a number of famous faces on the list. Taboo and Peaky Blinders star Tom Hardy is honoured with a CBE, while Keira Knightley receives an OBE for services to drama and charity.

And there's a knighthood for author Kazuo Ishiguro, who is honoured for his services to literature. The Japan-born author said he was "deeply touched to receive this honour from the nation that welcomed me as a small foreign boy."

Actor and comedian Gary Wilmot gets an MBE and veteran Carry On star Fenella Fielding receives an OBE at the age of 90. The Archers star Timothy Bentinck is also honoured with an MBE for services to drama.

Other familiar faces featured on the list are broadcaster and historian Lucy Worsley (who becomes and MBE for services to history and heritage) and documentary maker Stacey Dooley (who also gets an MBE).

The BBC's former chief news correspondent Kate Adie and author Ken Follett both receive CBEs, alongside University Challenge's former host, Bamber Gascoigne. TV gardener Monty Don and Dangermouse creator Brian Cosgrove both receive OBEs.

There's also a Knighthood for one of football's most famous managers, Kenny Dalglish, an MBE for Niomi McLean-Daley (that's Ms Dynamite to you and I) and a CBE for soprano Dame Kiri Jeanette Te Kanawa.

The stars are among the 1057 names honoured with an award, of which there are eight different types. This includes Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).