"The last one is the Presidential Election in America, meeting Donald Trump. I'll ask him: 'What is the score mate?',” Joey told OK! online. “I don't really know much about him only that he's a business entrepreneur and that he's trying to become President."

In US politics in election year, Joey will also be celebrity hunting in Los Angeles and crocodile spotting in Florida.

"We're going to LA at the end of this month, doing a sort of celebrity one where we meet all the celebrities. Well I'm not sure we'll meet them all but we'll be bump into some.

"I was in LA walking down the street, it's ridiculous, you just see Floyd Mayweather walking down the street. It's mad to see them people just walking down street."

During his investigations, the reality star will analyse the Monarchy and the European Referendum and will be helped by various experts including the BBC's former royal correspondent Jennie Bond and Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell.

But it is his showdown with Trump which is expected to get the pulses racing, even if it is not the first time Joey has come face-to-face with political giants.

He met Ed Miliband, Nick Clegg and Nigel Farage in a previous edition of the show around last May's general election.

And the show lived up its name – Joey was educated on the difference between Gordon Brown and Gordon Ramsay and the fact that Nick “Legg” was not the leader of the “Liberal DemoCATS” at the time.