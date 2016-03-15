"I was honoured to be asked by the maestro that is Lucy Rose to be part of her video. When I got the treatment through I was overwhelmed", Dyer told The Independent.

"I think it's such a moving piece of work. I'm beyond proud to be part of it, I've always believed that people should be who they wanna be, regardless of race or gender. Freedom of expression is so important – I really hope that this video gets the recognition it deserves."

Singer Lucy revealed that she'd initially approached Dyer back in 2015 after he followed her on Twitter. She eventually built up the courage to send him a private message and ask if he'd be interest in collaborating with her.

"I couldn't believe it," she explained. "We discussed a few options and the video closest seemed like the wrong move as we didn't have enough time to prepare. And I'm so glad we waited, this video has turned out better than I could have ever imagined."