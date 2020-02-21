"I’d be grateful if you have an issue with me and my views if you could express it without killing innocent animals."

Some readers may find the following photo upsetting.

The shocking act was presumably intended as a protest against Packham's environmental work – he has frequently been vocal in his opposition to badger culls in the past.

More like this

In 2013, he released a statement claiming, "my views on the badger cull are well known and have been widely voiced and published," and he has since refused to partake in discussions around the topic on the BBC, citing the impossibility of him staying impartial as per corporation guidelines.

This is not the first time Packham has found himself on the end of horrific vandalism – last April he shared a photo of two dead crows that had been hung by their necks from the gate.

In response to Packham's tweet, many of his followers sent messages of support, praising him for his work and commitment to environmental causes.

One follower wrote, "I am so sorry Chris, hope you are okay. We all have to stand up against this vile cruelty & behaviour."

And another added, "By continuing with such blatant acts of sadistic savagery, they prove your point, Chris.

Advertisement

"They are not able to put forward any meaningful opposing argument to you because they have none."