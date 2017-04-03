How do you make a TV show as successful as The Great British Bake Off? And how does a TV chef become as beloved as Delia Smith?

Advertisement

To find out what it takes to make a must-watch TV cookery programme, former Bake Off: Crème de la Crème presenter Tom Kerridge will be discussing the history of chefs on TV from Fanny Cradock to Mary Berry, digging through the archives as part of a live event at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.