Chef Tom Kerridge searches for the best TV cookery show of all time at the Radio Times Festival
Join presenter and chef Tom Kerridge as he digs through the TV archives from Fanny Craddock to Mary Berry
Published: Monday, 3 April 2017 at 2:30 pm
How do you make a TV show as successful as The Great British Bake Off? And how does a TV chef become as beloved as Delia Smith?
To find out what it takes to make a must-watch TV cookery programme, former Bake Off: Crème de la Crème presenter Tom Kerridge will be discussing the history of chefs on TV from Fanny Cradock to Mary Berry, digging through the archives as part of a live event at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.
