The statement continued: "Vale Cal Wilson. We are devastated to share the news that Cal Wilson, the much-loved stand-up comedian, writer and actor died today, surrounded by family and friends in hospital after a short illness.

Meanwhile, Foxtel said: "We are all completely devastated to lose such an amazing, vibrant person. Cal joined our Bake Off cast last year and instantly brought her unique sparkle to the show. Her professionalism, work ethic and genuine heart-warming humour instantly made her a favourite amongst cast and crew, as well as the Australian audience. We will all miss her so much, and our hearts go out to her family and friends."

Born in Christchurch, New Zealand, Wilson became a beloved comedian in Australia through her work at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, winning the Best Newcomer Award at the festival in 2001 and later serving as a board member.

Wilson was also known for her work in radio, and hosted a drive show alongside Akmal Saleh in 2007 and a morning show with Dylan Lewis in 2009.

In 2008, Wilson appeared on Dancing With The Stars and was the third contestant to be eliminated. In 2022, she appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, where she finished in eighth place.

Wilson also co-hosted The Great Australian Bake Off’s seventh season alongside Natalie Tran and judges Rachel Khoo and Darren Purchese.

The tragic news of her death was also shared on the late star's Instagram alongside the caption: "Cal was loved by her family, friends, fans and peers, and a huge hole has been torn in the heart of our community."

Actress Rebel Wilson paid tribute to Cal Wilson, writing: "This is so tragic, and my heart goes out to Cal’s family. I was very, very lucky to work with Cal on multiple projects, especially over the last few years where she wrote brilliant material for me. She was amazingly talented and amazingly kind."

TV personality Shaynna Blaze also added:"I can’t even comprehend this right now. The most divine, radiant person, who I have watched, admired and worked alongside. This is heartbreaking. So much love to her husband, son and family. This is a very, very sad day."

Meanwhile, Rhys Darby said: "Unbelievable. She was beautiful in every way, an amazing talent, such a quick brain, and so much style and taste. This hurts hard. Sending big love to Chris, Digby and family."

"Oh my goodness. I’m shaking," Grant Denyer said. "I can’t believe what I’m reading. How unbelievably sad. The most tender, kind, generous and talented performer I’ve ever had the pleasure to work alongside. This is devastating. Her poor family. Love you Cal… thanks for everything. You are very special."

Wilson is survived by her husband Chris and her son Digby.