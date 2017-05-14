Bafta TV Awards 2017: Sarah Lancashire wins Best Actress
Jodie Comer, Claire Foy, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Sarah Lancashire battled it out for one of the night's most coveted prizes
Happy Valley's Sarah Lancashire has taken home the coveted prize for Leading Actress at the British Academy Television Awards, seeing off competition from the likes of Claire Foy (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Thirteen) and Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW).
The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.
This year's BAFTA nominations were ruled by The Crown with five nods, followed by BBC3’s Fleabag, BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy – all with three nominations.
In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2016, meaning the likes of Taboo, Broadchurch and The Moorside were not considered for tonight's ceremony.