Happy Valley's Sarah Lancashire has taken home the coveted prize for Leading Actress at the British Academy Television Awards, seeing off competition from the likes of Claire Foy (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Thirteen) and Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW).

The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.