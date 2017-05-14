BAFTA TV Awards 2017: People Just Do Nothing wins Best Scripted Comedy
Camping, Fleabag, Flowers and People Just Do Nothing competed for the coveted silverware
People Just Do Nothing's Allan Mustafa, Steve Stamp, Hugo Chegwin and Asim Chaudhry have triumphed in the category for Best Scripted Comedy at the British Academy Television Awards, seeing off competition from Camping (written by Julia Davis), Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), Flowers (Will Sharpe).
The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.
This year's BAFTA nominations were ruled by Netflix's The Crown with five nods, followed by BBC3’s Fleabag, BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy – all with three nominations.
In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2016, meaning the likes of Catastrophe, The Trip and Decline and Fall were not considered for tonight's ceremony.