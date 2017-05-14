People Just Do Nothing's Allan Mustafa, Steve Stamp, Hugo Chegwin and Asim Chaudhry have triumphed in the category for Best Scripted Comedy at the British Academy Television Awards, seeing off competition from Camping (written by Julia Davis), Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), Flowers (Will Sharpe).

The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.