Ant and Dec to front new prime-time game show with limitless cash prize

ITV has announced that Ant and Dec will present a brand new prime-time gameshow – which is to include the world’s first-ever limitless jackpot.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win will air on the channel next year and will offer contestants the chance to ascend a “money ladder that never… ever… ends”.

According to the channel, a contestant can climb the ladder by answering questions correctly – but if they push their luck too far they risk losing everything.

The series has been commissioned for five hour-long shows, set to air on Saturday nights in 2022, and ITV promises viewers “drama, jeopardy and real emotion”.

Speaking about the show, Ant McPartlin, said “We’re genuinely so excited to launch this new series. It’s something we’ve been developing with Hello Dolly and ITV for a while now and we can’t wait for you all to experience it. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

And Declan Donnelly added, “It’s been a number of years since we launched a brand new TV format, it’s not something we do very often! But we’ve hit on something that is groundbreaking and innovative, and that’s why we are so excited to host this series and bring it to the nation.”

Meanwhile, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said, “It’s hugely exciting to be working with the wonderful Ant and Dec on a new primetime entertainment format where contestants can win a limitless cash prize!

“Unpredictable, tense and guaranteed to have viewers on the edge of their seats, this is a quiz show unlike anything you’ll have seen before.”

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win will air on ITV in 2022.