What did you think of Rillington Place?
How was Tim Roth's portrayal of John Christie, the wartime serial-killer?
Published: Friday, 16 December 2016 at 7:21 am
Tim Roth was on our screens tonight playing one of the most prolific murderers of 20th Century Britain in BBC1's new historical drama, Rillington Place.
What did you make of it – does he make a good villain? And what about Samantha Morton's character, Ethel – why on earth did she lie for him? And were you yelling at your screen like us as she did it?
Many cast members have spoken about the way that the bleak setting, Rillington Place, was almost a character of its own – do you agree?
And what of the new neighbours... are you looking forward to seeing more of them in episode two?
We'd love to hear your thoughts – yes, yours! – so let us know in the comments box below.
