Waiting for the Out author reveals new BBC drama doesn’t avoid the "moral complexity" of characters in prison
He grew up in the shadow of crime but chose philosophy instead – now Andy West’s prison-honed memoir is reimagined as a humane, darkly funny BBC drama about guilt, freedom and the lives lived behind bars.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 29 December 2025 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad