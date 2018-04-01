The former Sherlock star plays the role of Hamlet, the titular, scheming prince who has designs upon the throne, which is occupied by his uncle-turned-stepfather Claudius. He had won plaudits throughout the production's West End run, and BBC2 viewers were equally impressed, taking to Twitter to share their awe at his performance.

"Andrew Scott has delivered the most captivating, truthful and heartbreaking performance as #Hamlet," user @bella-allchorne wrote, "It's so rare for an actor to be able to do a speech that they know inside out, but make the audience believe that they are thinking and saying the words for the first time."

Watch a clip of Scott performing the "to be or not to be" soliloquy below.

And check out some of the praise for his performance:

Many viewers also called upon the BBC to broadcast more theatre.

They'll be happy to know that a feature film adaptation of Shakespeare's King Lear is coming to the Beeb later this year. Anthony Hopkins leads a star-studded cast which also features Emma Thompson, Florence Pugh, Jim Broadbent and Andrew Scott, who seems to be developing quite a taste for the legendary bard's work.