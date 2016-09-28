Two of our favourite Game of Thrones characters hung out and teased season 7
Could Tormund be Lyanna Mormont's father? Or her future husband?
She stole hearts when she became the North's most bad-ass ally and he broke hearts when he didn't hook up with Brienne of Tarth but Game of Thrones' Lyanna Mormont and Tormund have made fans online VERY happy by posing for a snap together on Instagram.
The stars of the hit HBO show teamed up earlier this week for a lovely little snap on actor Kristofer Hivju's Instagram page, in which he massively promoted Bella Ramsey's next big role – a stint in the remake of classic UK kids TV series The Worst Witch.
But it was the idea of the two together that was truly spell-binding for Thrones fans, who couldn't decide if they want Tormund to be Lyanna's father or her future husband.
"I wanted Jon to marry lady Mormont, but if Tormund would wait for some years...YEAH, they would make an awesome pair," one particularly excited commenter wrote.
To be honest, we'd rather just see Lyanna on the Iron Throne. Hopefully that's what we have to look forward to in season seven, eh?