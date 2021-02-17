Tim Burton reboots Addams Family icon for new Netflix series

Remember The Addams Family? Kooky characters and a theme tune so addictive you’ll be humming it well into the weekend?

Well it turns out legendary director Tim Burton is also a fan of the series, so much so that he is making a spin-off drama for Netflix.

Live-action series “Wednesday” will focus on the daughter of the family, previously played by Lisa Loring on TV and Christina Ricci in the films, and will be Burton’s first ever TV project, confirming that all the film greats move to telly eventually.

Revealing more details about the eight-part show, Netflix promises “A sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy”. The show is written by the team behind popular Superman prequel Smallville, Al Gough and Miles Millar, and will depict Wednesday as “the ultimate lone wolf”. We’ll see her coming to terms with her own abilities, while also solving a mystery that has affected her family for decades. Netflix’s Director of Original Series, Teddy Biaselli is thrilled to have Burton on board to direct the story. “We got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series. Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy.”

We’re told that Wednesday is coming soon – as soon as we have more precise information we’ll be sure to update you.

