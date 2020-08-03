The Sopranos and Goodfellas creators team up for a new mafia series

There’s mafia royalty, and then there’s mafia screenwriting royalty. The talent responsible for the likes of The Sopranos and Goodfellas are coming together to create a brand new mob drama featuring the mafia’s First Family.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, Terence Winter and Nicholas Pileggi are teaming up for the new series which will be produced by Showtime and Imagine Television Studios.

It’s still early days so there’s no news on cast or a release date as of yet but, judging by the pair’s credentials and the meaty subject matter, it’s likely to be a huge hit.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

Winter was the executive producer on The Sopranos and period mob drama Broadwalk Empire, while writer Pileggi has worked with Martin Scorsese on Casino, Goodfellas and The Irishman.

The untitled series will reportedly look at the evolution of organised crime in America through the ages and the role of the mafia’s First Family in it.

For the uninitiated, the Genovese crime family had its origins in the late 1800s and is still active today, so there’s plenty to tackle there. Piqued your interest? Fear City: New York vs The Mafia on Netflix is a great place to start if you want to learn more about the Genoveses and their rivals’ origins.

The true crime documentary dropped in July 2020 and looks at how the infamous Five Families held the city hostage for decades, ruling it with a “bloody fist” until the FBI used wiretraps to bring them down. Featuring interviews with the mobsters themselves as well as FBI evidence and archival footage, it’s a gripping watch, according to our Fear City review.

Advertisement

Need more ideas on what to watch next? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.