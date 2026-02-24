American procedural drama The Rookie is continuing to take big swings in its eighth season, which has been airing since the start of the year in the US and has now just started airing in the UK.

In fact, the show has just announced a big new crossover, and it's one that nobody saw coming.

The episode in question, titled Fun and Games, will see The Rookie feature the cast of Game Changer, a competition series from comedy platform Dropout, which was previously called CollegeHumor.

The episode, which will air on 2nd March in the US, will see Dropout CEO and Game Changer host Sam Reich appear, alongside Dropout collaborators Vic Michaelis, Jacob Wysocki, Zac Oyama and Anna Garcia.

The official synopsis for the episode says: "Harper and Miles feel the weight of their recent mistakes, while Harper is tasked with training Miles. Nolan and Celina are dispatched to a robbery call at the Dropout TV Studios where Nolan encounters a familiar face."

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T Jones, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dewan, Lisseth Chavez and Deric Augustine, and has been a hit for ABC since it debuted in 2018.

The show had a short-lived spin-off series that aired from 2022 to 2023 titled The Rookie: Feds, while a new spin-off, titled The Rookie: North, is filming a pilot episode this month.

The new series is set to star Jay Ellis (All Her Fault) as Alex Holland, who battles a lifetime of failed commitments in Los Angeles by joining the Pierce County Police Department in Washington as its oldest rookie.

It will also star Chris Sullivan (Mercy), Froy Gutierrez (I Love LA), Janet Montgomery (New Amsterdam), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Mya Lowe (My Life with the Walter Boys) and Malik Watson.

The Rookie airs on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

