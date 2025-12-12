Sometimes when you’re going through something tough, you need some support – but this group takes things to the next level in The Revenge Club.

Based on the novel The Othello Club by J.D. Pennington, The Revenge Club follows six lonely hearts who find solace in each other thanks to a divorce support group. But then they decide getting their own back could be the key to them truly moving on, and things quickly begin to escalate.

All burned by their former relationships, the group are soon tackling petty pranks and schemes to make their ex pay, but it’s only a matter of time before it all goes terribly wrong.

So who exactly are these hapless but lovable people ready to get even?

Meet the cast of The Revenge Club and find out more about the characters they play…

The Revenge Club cast

Here’s the main cast list for The Revenge Club:

Aimée-Ffion Edwards is Emily

Martin Compston is Calum

Meera Syal is Rita

Sharon Rooney is Rachel

Douglas Henshall is Steve

Chaneil Kular is Tej

Amit Shah is Malcolm

Here’s what you need to know about each character and who plays them.

Aimée-Ffion Edwards plays Emily

Emily played by Aimee-Ffion Edwards. Paramount +

Who is Emily?: Emily is a high-flying business woman who thought she had it all – until she was betrayed. Joining the divorce group for some support, she instead finds herself a new group of friends that help her rediscover her confidence, and even a little romance too. But as the team’s actions see major consequences, she needs to decide what her future looks like.

Who is Aimée-Ffion Edwards? Aimée-Ffion Edwards is a Welsh actress who first appeared on screens as Sketch in Channel 4 drama, Skins. Since then, she has appeared as Esmé Shelby in Peaky Blinders, Sophie in The Detectorists, and Madlen in Keeping Faith. Currently, she can be seen as Shirley Dander in Apple TV+’s Slow Horses.

Martin Compston plays Calum

Paramount

Who is Calum?: Calum is a devoted dad to his daughter and is keen to ensure that, despite his position in life, she has as stable a family life as possible. After joining the group, he forms a strong connection with the members, particularly Emily. However, as the group’s revenge mission begins to spiral, he’s forced to decide what he truly wants – revenge, or normality?

Who is Martin Compston? Martin Compston is a Scottish actor who is best known for playing Inspector Steve Arnott on BBC smash-hit, Line of Duty. He has also appeared in BBC series Vigil, ITV drama Our House, and Prime Video’s The Rig. In 2022, he fronted travel series Martin Compston's Scottish Fling, which was followed-up in 2024 with Martin Compston's Norwegian Fling. He is next set to star in ITV’s Red Eye.

Meera Syal plays Rita

Rita played by Meera Syal, Emily played by Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Steve played by Douglas Henshall. Paramount +

Who is Rita?: After her husband cheated on her with a younger woman, Rita has had the confidence knocked out of her, and her outgoing personality has been replaced with someone quiet and isolated. But she gets her fire back thanks to the support group, especially once their schemes kick in, and she finds herself reconnecting to who she once was.

Who is Meera Syal? Meera Syal is a comedic and dramatic actress. She first gained prominence on television as part of the comedy troupe behind sketch show Goodness Gracious Me and, later, The Kumars at No. 42. More recently, she’s been seen in The Devil’s Hour, The Wheel of Time and The Split. In 1997, she was awarded an MBE for her contributions to drama as part of the New Year’s Honours List, and in 2015 was awarded a CBE for services to drama and literature.

Sharon Rooney plays Rachel

Rachel played by Sharon Rooney. Paramount +

Who is Rachel?: Rachel has the most steely resolve around her divorce – but her stylish and sociable personality is hiding a dark truth from the group. Joining the Revenge Club, she finds herself embracing the opportunity to try on new personalities and roles. But as things escalate, she soon needs to realise who she really is.

Who is Sharon Rooney? Sharon Rooney is a Scottish actress who shot to fame with the breakthrough leading role of Rae in My Mad Fat Diary from 2013 to 2015. Since then, she has had significant roles in Two Doors Down, The Teacher, Zapped and Daddy Issues. In 2023, she starred alongside Margot Robbie in Barbie.

Douglas Henshall plays Steve

Steve played by Douglas Henshall. Paramount +

Who is Steve?: Steve is struggling to accept the end of his marriage. As a man who has dedicated much of his life to being in the military, he is someone used to discipline and regiment. So when he’s given a new mission with the Revenge Club, he goes at it with gusto, embracing this motley crew as his new family.

Who is Douglas Henshall? Henshall is a Scottish actor, who is best known for playing DI Jimmy Pérez in Shetland, and Nick Cutter in Primeval. He has also appeared in shows including Outlander, In Plain Sight, Collision and The Silence.

Chaneil Kular plays Tej

Tej played by Chaneil Kular. Paramount +

Who is Tej?: Tej might be socially awkward, but he’s an extremely aware and tech-savvy person. Splitting from his wife, he finds himself overlooked and underappreciated by his family, who love his ex and adore his do-no-wrong brother. But when he joins the support group, he finally begins to find his feet, even as the youngest member.

Who is Chaneil Kular? Chaniel Kular is a British actor whose first prominent role to date is playing Anwar in Netflix’s Sex Education. He has since appeared in Black Narcissus and Protection, with guest roles in BBC’s The Cleaner and Netflix’s Bodies.

Amit Shah plays Malcolm

Amit Shah. BBC

Who is Malcolm?: Malcolm is a friendly therapist who runs the divorce and loss support group. He wants the best for those around him, and enjoys helping others – especially after his own experiences. However, his enthusiastic nature often falls flat when it comes to the group’s members, who are dealing with grief in their own ways. As things spiral, his professional and personal boundaries are put to the test.

Who is Amit Shah? Amit Shah is a British actor who is best known for his role as dodgy pharmacist Faisal Bhatti in Happy Valley. He has also appeared in TV shows Mr Bates Vs. The Post Office, Riot Women and Murder Before Evensong, and films including Paddington in Peru and Pain Hustlers.

