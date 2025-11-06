While we all patiently wait for the BBC to officially confirm that Line of Duty is returning, Martin Compston's latest show The Revenge Club is set for release on Paramount+.

Compston leads the "darkly comic" six-parter – which is based on JD Pennington's The Othello Club – alongside Slow Horses and Luther's Aimée-Ffion Edwards. The pair play "hapless strangers brought together by a divorce support group, each reeling from betrayal and heartbreak".

Calum and Emily don't have much in common beyond their "emotional baggage," but that doesn't stop them from forming "an unlikely bond and coming up with a wildly misguided idea: to take revenge on the people who broke their hearts".

Before long, their "retribution" – initially "petty pranks" – turns sinister as "the line between justice and madness begins to blur," resulting in "deadly accidents".

"What if getting even felt better than falling in love?" continues the synopsis for the revenge thriller, which will be available to stream from 12th December.

Alongside Compston and Edwards, the cast also includes Meera Syal (Mrs Sidhu Investigates, The Kumars at No 42), Sharon Rooney (Barbie, Daddy Issues, Jerk), Douglas Henshall (Shetland, Who Is Erin Carter?), Chaneil Kular (Sex Education, Accused) and Amit Shah (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Happy Valley).

They will also be joined by Owen Teale (Game of Thrones, Line of Duty), Aoife Kennan (Vera, The Dumping Ground), Rob Malone (The Witcher, Vikings), Niamh Walsh (Smother, Jamestown), Wil Coban (The Boys in the Boat, Origin), Christina Bennington (Halo, The Game) and Eoin Duffy (The Dry, The Apprentice).

Gabbie Asher, who co-wrote Prime Video psychological thriller The Girlfriend has penned the script alongside The Split's Matt Jones and Lupin's Adam Usden.

It is directed by Tim Kirkby, whose credits include Fleabag, and Daniel O’Hara, whose work includes Stay Close.

The Revenge Club comes to Paramount Plus on 12th December.

