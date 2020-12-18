The Pembrokeshire Murders trailer offers first glimpse at Luke Evans as Welsh detective Steve Wilkins

ITV has released the first trailer for its new true-crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders, which will air across three nights in January 2021.

The miniseries sees Luke Evans star as detective Steve Wilkins who, along with ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill, was instrumental in bringing ‘The Bullseye Killer’ John Cooper to justice in the mid ‘oos.

And in the chilling trailer, Evans is seen racing against the clock to find evidence after Cooper is released on parole following a stint in prison for a spate of burglaries, having become convinced that he had committed four unsolved murders in the ’80s, which Cooper was later convicted of.

Evans isn’t the only star to appear in the series, and the trailer also gives us a first-look at Keith Allen, who turns in a deeply unsettling performance as the killer.

The series is adapted from the non-fiction book Catching the Bullseye Killer, which was written by Wilkins and Hill and chronicled the pair’s attempts to find enough evidence to convict Cooper.

The murderer’s nickname is derived from an appearance he had made on popular ’80s darts-based game show Bullseye shortly before committing his first double murder – with footage from the show having played a key role in helping to identify him as the killer.

Speaking about playing Wilkins, Evans said it was a “privilege” and added, “It’s a huge responsibility for me as the drama depicts a true crime which to this day still affects the families of those whose lives were tragically taken.”

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill called the series “a fascinating and insightful account” of the case, describing it as “an unmissable drama”.

In addition. to Evans and Allen, the cast also includes Owen Teale as Gerard Elias, Alexandria Riley as Ella Richards, Caroline Berry as Pat Cooper, Oliver Ryan as Andrew Cooper and David Fynn as Jonathan Hill.

In a similar scheduling pattern to that used by other recent successful ITV three-parters such as Quiz and Des, the series will air across three consecutive weeknights, starting on Monday 11th January 2021.

The Pembrokeshire Murders begins on Monday 11th January 2021. You can order Catching the Bullseye Killer on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.