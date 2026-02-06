*Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Lincoln Lawyer season 4 episode 6.*

The fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer has landed on Netflix, following Mickey Haller as he faces his toughest case yet.

This time around, Netflix has flipped the script, with the defence attorney fighting to prove his innocence following the discovery of a body in his car at the end of season 3.

In episode 6 of the new instalment, after the credits start to roll, a tribute card appears that reads “In Memory of Ken Kern”.

Wondering who Kern was and what his connection was to The Lincoln Lawyer? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Ken Kern? The Lincoln Lawyer tribute explained

Little is known about Ken Kern's identity, but a representative for the series confirmed to Decider that he was an accountant who worked on the show.

No additional details beyond that surrounding the nature of his job on the production, or the circumstances surrounding his death, were provided.

The decision to place the tribute at the end of episode 4 felt poignant, given the instalment’s sombre tone.

The episode saw the prosecutor dropping Mickey’s previous charges but, in another twist, introducing new ones.

This left Mickey with a tricky decision: either return to prison and have a speedy trial or stay on bail and drop his right to a speedy trial.

Following the death of David “Legal” Siegel (played by Elliott Gould), who was a crucial fixture in Mickey’s (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) life, Mickey broke down crying on Maggie’s (Neve Campbell) shoulder.

He then returned to the court room and made a huge decision, opting to remain in prison and waive his bail rather than dropping his rights to a speedy trial.

