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The Hardacres stars Julie Graham and Claire Cooper reveal the importance of a women-led set and why the show is so needed today
Actors Julie Graham and Claire Cooper on class, family dynamics and female-led stories.
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Published: Monday, 4 May 2026 at 5:01 pm
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