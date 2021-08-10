The Handmaid’s Tale creator addresses whether season 5 will be the show’s last

After a long wait, The Handmaid’s Tale season four arrived in the UK in June, revealing the fate of Elisabeth Moss’s former handmaid June a few months after its release on US streamer Hulu.

With the resistance still raging on and cracks beginning to really take hold of Gilead, it looks like the drama – based on Margaret Atwood’s classic novel – could be headed towards a natural close with its confirmed fifth series.

Series creator Bruce Miller opened up about when June’s story might come to an end during Deadline’s Contenders TV virtual event, and it looks like it might not be over yet.

“I’m never looking to end it,” he said. “I work with a group of very undifficult people; we have a lovely group of writers, a spectacular group of actors and visiting directors and our crew. What they did this year was amazing. They made this entire show during COVID.”

He added: “We shot the entire thing for two weeks. We wrote every script so that we could change the story so that we could do it with different actors but they made it themselves. I was here in Los Angeles and Liz was up there with executive producer Elisabeth Moss with all that experience.”

He went on to say of the fifth series: “The team made an incredible TV show. So I’m not so quick to say, ‘Oh, you know, let’s just, walk away.’ I don’t know how you felt about the pandemic, but I certainly learned the things of my life that are pretty rare and working with these people is one of them.

“So, honestly, yes, I know what the end is and I’m not going to overstay my welcome but I’m also not going to rush off if I don’t have to because as long as I am writing for Elisabeth Moss, you know, it really doesn’t get much better.”

Whether the story continues past its confirmed fifth season or not, we hope June finds some peace.

