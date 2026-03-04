HBO has confirmed four new additions and one major cast promotion for The Gilded Age season 4.

The streamer has upped existing cast member Kelly Curran, who has played Enid “Turner” Winterton since season 1, to a series regular for the upcoming fourth season.

Four new guest stars have also been announced, with House of Cards star Elizabeth Marvel among the new additions.

Marvel will appear as Nurse Virginia Saville, a nurse who works at the Neighbourhood Settlement House in the Lower East Side.

She’ll be joined by Jim Gaffigan (Chappaquiddick), Dallas Roberts (Walk the Line) and Andrew Burnap (Snow White).

Gaffigan will play Grover Cleveland, the 22nd President of the United States, Roberts will portray Daniel Manning, Secretary of the Treasury under President Grover Cleveland, and Burnap will appear as Porter, a young gentleman looking to invest in new adventures.

They join the returning cast of Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denee Benton, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Taissa Farmiga and Audra McDonald.

Set during the titular era of economic boom, the HBO series follows the clash between New York City's old and new monied elite.

The previously released synopsis for season 4 hints at a small time jump, but that’s yet to be confirmed by HBO, and also suggest there's trouble on the horizon for Bertha and the Russells.

It reads: “Bertha Russell (Coon) changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) seizes an opportunity to regain her position."

It continues: “Meanwhile, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) forges a new path for herself and Peggy (Denée Benton) works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.”

