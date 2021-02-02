Exclusive – The Drowning teaser sees Jodie try to prove Daniel is her missing son
The Channel 5 four-part drama continues.
The second episode of Channel 5 thriller The Drowning airs tonight, and we have an exclusive clip to tease what’s in store for Jill Halfpenny’s grief-stricken mother Jodie and the boy she believes to be her missing son.
The first episode saw Jodie take on a job at Daniel’s school so she could keep close tabs on him after she first spots him. Though it has been nine years since her son Tom went missing at the lake, she’s convinced Daniel is the same boy.
You can watch the preview for The Drowning episode two below.
The second episode of the four-part drama sees Jodie’s family hold an intervention to declare the missing Tom officially dead. They think this will bring her closure, and she might finally be able to move on.
This doesn’t work out quite as planned, however, as it only seems to make Jodie more determined to prove Daniel’s identity.
The thriller is produced by Bulletproof and Doctor Who star Noel Clarke, with EastEnders’ Jill Halfpenny leading The Drowning cast. Her ex-husband Ben is played by Dara Devaney) while Jonas Armstrong plays Jodie’s successful brother Jason.
Deborah Findley is Jodie’s antagonistic mum Lynn while Cody Molka features as teenager Daniel, who Jodie believes is actually her son. His over-protective father Mark is played by Persuasion’s Rupert Penry-Jones. Jade Anouka and Babs Olusanmokun also star.
The Drowning continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.