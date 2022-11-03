Speaking to Netflix ahead of The Crown 's release this month, the actor – who has appeared in McDonald & Dodds, Cucumber and Death in Paradise – revealed that he's learnt "how quick people are to judge" since taking on the role.

The Crown's James Murray, who makes his debut as Prince Andrew in season 5, has spoken about the reactions he received from the public over his casting, saying that recent headlines have turned him into "a pantomime villain".

"It’s difficult, because a lot of opinions about Andrew in recent years have rightfully been negative, so people will turn any ambiguous story into a negative one if they’ve decided somebody is a wrong 'un.

"So many people have come up to me since I got the role and told me stories – either they met him, or someone they know met him, or their parents met him – but while the stories themselves were innocuous there was usually a spin put on them."

Prince Andrew, Duke of York with Sarah Ferguson after their engagement announcement in 1986. John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images

He added: "His behaviour, and the choices he made, have made him into almost a pantomime villain."

Murray also said that he would be interested to meet Prince Andrew, but doesn't think the royal would feel the same if he watches The Crown. "I don’t think he comes off the way he wants to come off, put it that way."

The Duke of York has hit the headlines in recent years, with his military titles and royal patronages stripped from him in February after being accused of sexual assault in a US case.

In March, Prince Andrew paid a settlement to Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that the royal sexually assaulted her when she was 17, formally ending the case.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The upcoming season of The Crown, which will mark the drama's third cast change, follows the royal family in the 1990s, with Prince Charles (Dominic West) pressuring his mother Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) for a divorce from Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), while Prince Andrew and his wife Sarah Ferguson (Emma Laird Craig) announce their plans to separate.

The Crown season 5 arrives on Netflix on 9th November. You can watch seasons 1-4 of The Crown now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our Drama hub or visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.