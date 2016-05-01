That shocking Game of Thrones season six twist has been recreated using Lego and now we all feel young again
The Red Woman – brick by brick
We've all got used to seeing super slick Lego movie versions of our favourite shows, but sometimes you just can't beat a good old-fashioned stop motion. And that's exactly what this Game of Thrones fan did with the final scene of season six, episode one.
The shocking twist (although, not so shocking for some) at the end of the first episode of the new season of Game of Thrones, when (SPOILERS)... sorceress Melisandre revealed that that she was a lot older than she seems.
Which was cool, no doubt about it. But with a couple of bricks and a handy little skeleton figure, we can make it much, much more fun.
If you want to stay looking young forever, this is the way to do it.
Game of Thrones continues next Monday at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic