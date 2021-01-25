Exclusive – Watch the first trailer for Temple season 2 starring Mark Strong

Mark Strong is back in his illegal underground clinic as surgeon Daniel Milton, hellbent on keeping his wife alive, while burying a body and falling victim to blackmail in the gripping new trailer for Temple series 2.

In the first look clip, we see Daniel coming to the aid of Daniel Mays’ bloody and injured Lee Simmons, who claims to have killed someone, while Carice van Houten’s Anna Willems reassures him it was “self-defence”.

Catherine McCormack’s Beth is also seen emerging in the tunnel, dressed in a white nightgown and looking frail having just woken from her coma – and now aware of her husband’s suspicious behaviour, as previously detailed in Sky’s series 2 synopsis.

Fans also see Daniel and Anna dispose of a dead body in a wooded area, before Daniel nonchalantly walks off without even bothering to cover it.

He also hints at the end of his bunker, as he later informs Lee: “The less people that know about the bunker, the better. I won’t be coming back down. We can forget the place ever existed.”

The surgeon also finds himself in a spot of bother when he’s suddenly blackmailed by a woman who threatens to expose his secret bunker and illegal activities.

According to Sky, the second series will feature Daniel being pushed to even greater extremes as he risks everything to stay ahead of his lies.

There’s also an impressive list of series newcomers, with The Amazing Spider-Man star Rhys Ifans joining as a “dubious and deeply unpredictable medical fixer” called Gubby, and Kill List star Michael Smiley playing his “poetic but frequently inebriated assistant” Dermot.

Other new faces include Ruthxjiah Bellenea (The Last Tree), Mandeep Dhillon (After Life), Jamie Michie (Game of Thrones), Will Keen (His Dark Materials) and BAFTA winner Gbemisola Ikumelo (Brain in Gear).

Speaking about the new cast members, Strong said, “We are delighted to welcome all the new members of the cast to Temple season two as we take the show on an exciting ride into uncharted territory.

“With Rhys Ifans who comes on board as Daniel’s sometimes co-conspirator and nemesis, Michael Smiley who plays his unlikely collaborator and Ruthxjiah Bellenea who inspires Lee to take action, we look forward to taking the show to the next level.

“All of the newcomers are not only extremely talented but have roles that will take our story to unexpected places and continue the success of season one.”

Temple returns to Sky One in 2021.

