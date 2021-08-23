Succession season 3 to premiere in October

The long wait for the third series of Succession is almost over, with the show’s official Twitter account seemingly confirming that the Roy clan will be back on our screens in October.

The account tweeted a picture of Brian Cox as the family’s patriarch Logan Roy, captioned simply with the word “October” – suggesting the return is a matter of weeks away.

An October premiere date marks exactly two years since the second series reached its jaw-dropping conclusion, with production on the third series having been severely hampered by coronavirus restrictions.

The dramatic final episode saw Kendall Roy (Jeremey Strong) surprisingly turn his back on his father by implicating him in a cover-up of a sexual harassment scandal, and the new series is set to explore the fallout from that bombshell.

The official synopsis explains that the series will follow Logan as he scrambles “to secure familial, political and financial alliances” while “a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war”.

And the first trailer for the new series, which was released in July, teased some fiery confrontations between Logan and Kenny, while also showing the rest of the family discussing which side to take – each one driven by self-interest rather than loyalty, of course.

All the main cast members – including Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen – are in line for a return in what is sure to be another explosive series, while there are also a couple of high-profile new additions in the shape of Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgard.

Since it debuted back in 2018, the series, which was created by Peep Show scribe Jesse Armstrong, has been a huge critical hit – picking up an impressive haul of awards and nominations including seven Emmy wins out of 18 nods for the second series.

Succession airs on HBO in the USA and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK and you can buy the DVD at Amazon.

