Here's everything you need to know about the filming locations in Strike: Lethal White.

Where was Westminster filmed?

Robin undercover in Strike: Lethal White. BBC

In Strike: Lethal White, Robin goes undercover in several locations - including the Houses of Parliament at Westminster, London, where she poses (aided by a new hairstyle and coloured contacts) as the goddaughter of Jasper Chiswell, Minister for Culture.

But it turns out that the scenes set at Westminster were actually filmed at multiple different locations - and all made to look like Westminster.

More like this

Director Sue Tully said during a press Q&A, revealed that locations including the great hall at Guildhall were all used for the Westminster sequences.

Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott in Strike: Lethal White. BBC

"You can't film in there [Westminster] and also, because the place is going under renovations at the moment, it's also a real problem shooting outside, because it will immediately date it. Big Ben is covered. So I had to be very careful with the shooting the angles of shooting the exterior of it, but actually the insides, all the insides stretch over four different locations," she said.

"So from the moment they walk, from being outside, and seeing the Houses of Parliament, to going through security, going through the great hall, going down a corridor, going into an office, they're all different locations. That was a fun challenge, to put that all together."

Where was Matthew and Robin's honeymoon filmed?

Matthew and Robin argue after their wedding ceremony in Strike: Lethal White. BBC Pictures

In Strike: Lethal White, Robin eventually agrees to go on her picture-perfect honeymoon with her spineless new husband, Matthew - but not before they have a blazing row during their wedding reception.

The honeymoon itself, while picture-perfect, is also not without its problems - but luckily, filming the honeymoon sequence on location in Mauritius went off without a hitch.

Holliday Grainger, who plays Robin, told RadioTimes.com and other press during a Q&A that filming on a sandy beach felt "surreal" - and that she couldn't resist taking a dip in the sea, despite risking her wig in the process.

"It was stunning actually... A very small bunch of us got on a plane and went to Mauritius. It was beautiful. Very quick pre-Christmas break. I did [get to enjoy myself], I mean in-between takes I went into the sea in my wig, which [I probably shouldn't have].

"You're just staring at this ocean going, I've got to get in, someone get me a [hair] bobble. Slightly surreal."

Director Sue Tully added: "We were so lucky. All the way through the shoot, as I say 50 locations, we were so blessed with the weather for most of it, I have to say, we didn't really get into any trouble with that... I don't know if you remember Holliday, but there was a storm coming [in Mauritius].

"We got there, we got the perfect sunset, for the sunset scenes, but the next day we had to do the scenes on the beach, and there was a storm coming and we got everything we needed, literally called a wrap, sat down, breathed a sigh of relief, and the rain started. So yeah, we were incredibly lucky!"

Where in London was Lethal White filmed?

Cormoran Strike (R) and Jimmy Knight at a London protest in Strike: Lethal White. BBC

Speaking during a Lethal White press Q&A, executive producer Ruth Kenley-Letts said, "We did something something like 50 locations in 60 days, so that is quite a challenge for the crew... We do go all over the place, and you know shoot out of London, in London, and yeah obviously that puts a little bit of a strain on production, but it was all fine, all went very smoothly."

Asked whether production faced any issues with filming in public places, director Sue Tully said: "No, no, people are quite respectful, it's a different world now, there are cameras everywhere, people are a bit more used to it. I don't remember any - even shooting in the middle of Soho Square or anywhere in Denmark Street, people on the whole accommodate."

Strike: Lethal White starts on Sunday 30th August 2020 at 9pm on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.Private detective Cormoran Strike is returning for another season, adapted from the fourth book in the Strike series by Robert Galbraith (JK Rowling's pen name).

Strike: Lethal White follows ex-army detective Strike (played by Tom Burke) and his work partner Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger) as they each balance their private lives while also setting out to solve another intriguing - and dangerous - investigation, taking them cross-country as Robin goes undercover in various locations.

Here's everything you need to know about the filming locations in Strike: Lethal White.

Where was Westminster filmed?

Robin undercover in Strike: Lethal White. BBC

In Strike: Lethal White, Robin goes undercover in several locations - including the Houses of Parliament at Westminster, London, where she poses (aided by a new hairstyle and coloured contacts) as the goddaughter of Jasper Chiswell, Minister for Culture.

But it turns out that the scenes set at Westminster were actually filmed at multiple different locations - and all made to look like Westminster.

Director Sue Tully said during a press Q&A, revealed that locations including the great hall at Guildhall were all used for the Westminster sequences.

Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott in Strike: Lethal White. BBC

"You can't film in there [Westminster] and also, because the place is going under renovations at the moment, it's also a real problem shooting outside, because it will immediately date it. Big Ben is covered. So I had to be very careful with the shooting the angles of shooting the exterior of it, but actually the insides, all the insides stretch over four different locations," she said.

"So from the moment they walk, from being outside, and seeing the Houses of Parliament, to going through security, going through the great hall, going down a corridor, going into an office, they're all different locations. That was a fun challenge, to put that all together."

Where was Matthew and Robin's honeymoon filmed?

Matthew and Robin argue after their wedding ceremony in Strike: Lethal White. BBC Pictures

In Strike: Lethal White, Robin eventually agrees to go on her picture-perfect honeymoon with her spineless new husband, Matthew - but not before they have a blazing row during their wedding reception.

The honeymoon itself, while picture-perfect, is also not without its problems - but luckily, filming the honeymoon sequence on location in Mauritius went off without a hitch.

Holliday Grainger, who plays Robin, told RadioTimes.com and other press during a Q&A that filming on a sandy beach felt "surreal" - and that she couldn't resist taking a dip in the sea, despite risking her wig in the process.

"It was stunning actually... A very small bunch of us got on a plane and went to Mauritius. It was beautiful. Very quick pre-Christmas break. I did [get to enjoy myself], I mean in-between takes I went into the sea in my wig, which [I probably shouldn't have].

"You're just staring at this ocean going, I've got to get in, someone get me a [hair] bobble. Slightly surreal."

Director Sue Tully added: "We were so lucky. All the way through the shoot, as I say 50 locations, we were so blessed with the weather for most of it, I have to say, we didn't really get into any trouble with that... I don't know if you remember Holliday, but there was a storm coming [in Mauritius].

"We got there, we got the perfect sunset, for the sunset scenes, but the next day we had to do the scenes on the beach, and there was a storm coming and we got everything we needed, literally called a wrap, sat down, breathed a sigh of relief, and the rain started. So yeah, we were incredibly lucky!"

Where in London was Lethal White filmed?

Cormoran Strike (R) and Jimmy Knight at a London protest in Strike: Lethal White. BBC

Speaking during a Lethal White press Q&A, executive producer Ruth Kenley-Letts said, "We did something something like 50 locations in 60 days, so that is quite a challenge for the crew... We do go all over the place, and you know shoot out of London, in London, and yeah obviously that puts a little bit of a strain on production, but it was all fine, all went very smoothly."

Asked whether production faced any issues with filming in public places, director Sue Tully said: "No, no, people are quite respectful, it's a different world now, there are cameras everywhere, people are a bit more used to it. I don't remember any - even shooting in the middle of Soho Square or anywhere in Denmark Street, people on the whole accommodate."

Advertisement

Strike: Lethal White starts on Sunday 30th August 2020 at 9pm on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.