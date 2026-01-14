After Squid Game came to an end with its third and final season last year, Netflix has now confirmed its next collaboration with that show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Hwang will be producing new Korean series The Dealer, which is in production now and which will star Jung So-min, Ryoo Seung-bum, Lee Soo-hyuk, and Ryu Kyung-soo.

The series has been described as a crime drama that follows "Geonhwa, a brilliant casino dealer whose wedding plans suddenly fall apart, forcing her to unleash her long-hidden powers and plunge into the dangerous world of gambling, in order to successfully make it down the aisle".

The synopsis for the series continues: "An exceptionally adept and seasoned dealer who has lived a life far removed from the vices of the casino floor, Geonhwa finds her life upended when a housing scam derails her newlywed plans. Forced into the underworld she’s avoided, she unleashes the full extent of her powers to the test."

The team behind The Dealer. Netfix

Geonhwa will be played by Jung, while Ryoo will play Hwang Chisu, who is living hand to mouth and surviving by gambling with whatever cash he can scrounge at casinos, until he joins Geonhwa’s dangerous plan.

Meanwhile, Lee will play Jo Jun, a casino player who turns the tables, and Ryu will play Choi Wooseung, a detective and Geonhwa’s fiancé.

The series will be directed by acclaimed cinematographer Choi Young-hwan, and comes from Squid Game production company Firstman Studio.

Of course, will don't yet know whether The Dealer will manage to reach the heights of Squid Game, the first season of which remains Netflix's most-watched show of all-time.

Seasons 2 and 3 fill out the third and fourth place on the all-time table respectively, with just Wednesday season 1 besting them.

The Dealer will stream on Netflix.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.