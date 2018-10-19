The next season of the Bafta-winning period crime drama - which is moving from BBC2 to BBC1 for its fifth series – will also feature returning favourites including Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson and Sophie Rundle.

Season five is set in the aftermath of the 1929 financial crash, and sees Murphy’s Tommy Shelby entering the world of politics – but when one determined politician approaches him with a plan that will change the country forever, Shelby has to weigh up how his actions could affect the future of not only his family, but also the nation.

Peaky Blinders will air on BBC1 in 2019