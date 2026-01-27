Writer and producer Ryan Murphy continues to be one of the busiest people in TV right now, as while his latest series, The Beauty, continues to air new episodes weekly, a release date has been confirmed for his next project beyond that.

Murphy's new series Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette, will officially premiere on Friday 13th February 2026 on Disney Plus in the UK.

The series is expected to kick off a new Love Story anthology like Murphy's other series American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Monster. The first three episodes will premiere at once, with the remaining six arriving individually each Friday.

The series has been inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and will star Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon as the titular couple.

Grace Gummer, Naomi Watts, Alessandro Nivola, Leila George, Sydney Lemmon and Constance Zimmer will all also star in key roles.

The synopsis for the series says: "It was a love story that captured the attention of the nation: John F Kennedy Jr was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation.

"Carolyn Bessette was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder.

"John and Carolyn’s connection was immediate, electric and undeniable. As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart."

Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette is one of two series currently in development surrounding the Kennedy family. Another, titled Kennedy and starring Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy Sr, is coming to Netflix.

Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette will premiere on Disney Plus on Friday 13th February 2026 – you can sign up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month now.

