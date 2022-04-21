His son Charlie confirmed the news to Eyewitness News last night. Morse's cause of death has not yet been reported.

Robert Morse, who starred in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and famously played the eccentric co-founder of Sterling Cooper, Bert Cooper, in Mad Man, has died at the age of 90.

The actor won a Tony Award for his role opposite Rudy Vallée in the original 1961 Broadway production of Frank Loesser's musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

He later starred in the film adaptation.

Morse was awarded his second Tony for his portrayal of Truman Capote in the 1989 production of one-man play Tru.

A prolific stage actor, he also left his mark on the silver and small screens.

Further acting credits include co-starring in Gene Kelly's A Guide for the Married Man opposite Walter Matthau, That's Life and Where Were You When the Lights Went Out?.

In 2007, he began his tenure as Bert Cooper in AMC's acclaimed drama Mad Men.

Cooper, the head of ad agency Sterling Cooper, was a largely gentle, if eccentric, character who earned the fondness of Mad Men fans from the start.

The role earned Morse five Emmy nominations between 2007 and 2015.

Getty

The character of Cooper got a musical send-off in the mid-season finale of season 7, passing away in a touching scene which saw the founder of Sterling Cooper watching, like millions others, the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Later, when Don Draper (Jon Hamm) announced the news to the company, he had a vision of Cooper performing The Best Things in Life Are Free – a scene which cemented its place in Mad Men history.

Of his Mad Men exit, Morse told EW: "You couldn't ask for a nicer send-off."

Writer and producer Larry Karaszewski paid tribute to Morse on Twitter, writing: "My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90.

"A huge talent and a beautiful spirit. Sending love to his son Charlie & daughter Allyn.

Advertisement

"Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years - filming People v OK & hosting so many screenings (How To Succeed, Loved One, That's Life)."