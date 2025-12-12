**Warning: Return to Paradise spoilers follow.**

In Return to Paradise's sophomore season, Mackenzie not only had her hands full investigating a slew of fresh murders, she also decided that she wanted her ex back – a feeling she didn't enjoy, but couldn't ignore.

Yet, Glenn was engaged to Daisy, and he had no intention of walking away from her – that is until their wedding delivered a curveball or two which has shifted things dramatically.

So, what now for Mack and Glenn? Are they really destined to be together? Or do the writers have a few more surprises in store?

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential Return to Paradise season 3.

Has Return to Paradise been renewed for season 3?

Not yet – but its stars would love to return if given the opportunity.

"When we're on a break from filming, Peter Mattessi, our showrunner and our head writer, texted me something just about the show, and then he wrote, 'I'm sorry, you're probably not thinking about the show at all at the moment, you're on your break,'" Anna Samson told RadioTimes.com.

"And I said, 'Mackenzie Clarke is always a little bit in my mind. I'm never quite not thinking about the show.' So she is still alive in me and a character I love, and I'm not ready to put her story fully to bed yet. We'll see what the audience has to say about it."

Lloyd Griffith would also like RTP to follow Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise's lead and get its own festive episode.

"I keep banging the drum of trying to do a Christmas special and then do season 3, season 4, season 9," he added, before confirming: "I’m being serious."

Tai Hara echoed his comments: "The Christmas episode would be one that we'd all love to do. And I think what was so brilliant was at the end of season 2, we found out that we were nominated for a Logie and season 1 picked up Best Drama.

"So that was already so exciting at the end of season 2. And I think I can easily speak for everyone that we would be so thrilled to come back and do some more."

When could Return to Paradise season 3 be released?

Seasons 1 and 2 premiered in September 2024 and November 2025, so if it does get the green light, we'd expect season 3 to arrive in late 2026.

Which cast could star in Return to Paradise season 3?

Anna Samson as DS Mackenzie Clarke and Tai Hara as Glenn Strong in Return to Paradise. John Platt

It wouldn't be RTP without Anna Samson as Mackenzie Clarke at the helm.

We'd also expect her to be joined by the rest of her colleagues, so that's:

Lloyd Griffith as Colin Cartwright

Catherine McClements as Philomena Strong

Celia Ireland as Reggie Rocco

Aaron McGrath as Felix Wilkinson

But there's a question mark hanging over Tai Hara as Glenn Strong, who we would expect to return, but could there be a delay (more on that later)?

And it remains to be seen if Andrea Demetriades would be back as Daisy Dixon.

Plus, there will be plenty of new guest stars if the show is renewed.

What could happen in Return to Paradise season 3?

The season 2 finale was eventful, to say the least.

It was all systems go for Glenn and Daisy's wedding, but when a woman dropped dead shortly after the celebrant asked if there were any objections, their big day was naturally paused while Mackenzie raced to find the killer.

Initially, Daisy wanted to reschedule, but the detective promised that she would solve the case in a jiffy so that they could crack on.

The investigation took longer than everyone had hoped, however, which resulted in an outburst from Daisy. She let rip at Mack, from whom she had been withholding how she really felt about her for "months" because she's "important" to Glenn.

Daisy then told Mack she was no longer welcome at their wedding. But ever the professional, the DI ploughed on with catching the killer and lo and behold, it was the ruddy celebrant.

After he was taken away by the police, Glenn told Daisy that he still wanted to marry her, but not only did she not want to reschedule their wedding, she decided to walk away from him because she knew, in his heart of hearts, that he still loved Mack.

"I tried to ignore it and that was my mistake because then we ended up here on our wedding day and you're more excited about her than getting married to me."

And so, that appears to be that. It really does feel like the end of Glenn and Daisy.

Anna Samson as DS Mackenzie Clarke, Tai Hara as Glenn Strong and Andrea Demetriades as Daisy Dixon in Return to Paradise. Red Planet / BBC Studios / John Platt

But what about Mack and Glenn?

Well, he's now decided that he needs to leave Dolphin Dove – mirroring Mack's decision after she left him at the altar on their wedding day.

But we don't know where he's going or for how long, just that it will be "a long while".

So, what could season 3 bring?

Murder, naturally. Dolphin Cove might be beautiful, but we'd be moving on ourselves given its mortality rate.

Plus, a Mackenzie-Glenn reunion is surely on the cards, but how that will play out is anyone's guess. Their will-they-won't-they has been a staple of the show, so it remains to be seen if the writers will keep that going, or do something else.

Is there a trailer for Return to Paradise season 3?

Season 3 has yet to be announced – which means no trailer at the moment.

If it does get the thumbs up, you can expect it to arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

Return to Paradise seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

