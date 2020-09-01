Power universe expands as the Tommy Egan spin-off Power Book IV: Force is confirmed

Joseph Sikora will reprise the role of Power’s Tommy Egan in the third spin-off series, Power Book IV: Force, which has just been greenlit by the Starz network.

Advertisement

The original Power series screens on Netflix in the UK and is based around the exploits of a popular nightclub owner who moonlights as drug dealer for New York’s elite hierarchy.

Power Book IV: Force will focus on Egan (Ozark star Sikora) as he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good and heads to Los Angeles following the events of the original series finale, according to Deadline.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Egan spin-off was originally scheduled to debut last of the three series and was called Power Book V: Force, but its name and series number changes mean it will premiere after the prequel series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which resumes production soon with the intention it will go out in 2021.

Robert Munic will be the showrunner and executive producer on Power Book IV: Force, produced by Lionsgate Television, while Power Book II: Ghost, starring Michael Rainey Jr, Naturi Naughton, Mary J Blige and Cliff “Method Man” Smith, will premiere on 6th September on Starz.

As a measure of the vitality of the Power universe, Starz President of Programming Christina Davis said Power had been “one of the most successful series in premium pay television during its six-year run, garnering more than 10 million multi-platform views in its last two seasons”.

She added the network was excited to take fans in a whole new direction as it picked up Tommy’s story with Power Book IV: Force.

Power was available to watch on Netflix in the UK a week after the US broadcast on Starz. Power Book II: Ghost premieres on Starz in the US on Sunday, 6th September, and will air on Starzplay, available through Amazon Prime Video, in the UK.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.