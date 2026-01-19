This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

What’s the view from your sofa?

Just a TV on a table in the corner of our pretty standard front room. My husband [sculptor Adam Hynes] and I watch together – our tastes are similar – and our dog often comes in for a snuggle.

What have you enjoyed watching lately?

Down Cemetery Road, Hacks and Pluribus. I’ll give anything a chance – I love the TV medium and every genre. But if I get bored, I’ll just turn off and read a book instead.

Do you like the fact that all those shows are released weekly, or do you crave a binge?

With Pluribus, we’ve been having a lot of conversations about where [writer] Vince Gilligan is taking us. Every time we watch a new episode, we’re like, “Oh, is it about this now?” To be watching a series from someone who’s made arguably some of the best TV ever, episodically, every week, is a treat.

They’re all scripted shows – as a writer as well as an actor, do you find yourself assessing the script as you watch it?

That’s part of the fun! Even as a child, I was interested in how a story was constructed, then I’d deconstruct it in my head and put it back together again. It’s how Spaced came about – that urge to understand how it’s all put together.

Jessica Hynes as Daisy Steiner and Simon Pegg as Tim Bisley in Spaced. Channel 4

This year marks 25 years since we last saw you and Simon Pegg in Spaced. Do you ever imagine what your characters, Daisy and Tim, would be up to now?

Oh, yes. Daisy published a book, Meet Me, Don’t Tweet Me, which failed because it came out just before Twitter became X, and she recently joined YouTube with 432 followers. Tim’s comic-book series nearly made it to the big screen but failed as he refused to compromise on his central character’s atheism. They share one child, Petunia, who’s awaiting trial for assaulting a police officer.

What comedy are you enjoying now?

A lot of my comedy appetite is satisfied through podcasts and stand-up. I’m a big fan of Bob Mortimer’s podcast Athletico Mince. I’d certainly watch that if it was a TV show. I love to watch old comedy online and then find suggestions for new comics that way. I’ll definitely be watching Jayde Adams’s new special.

You’re playing DI Frankie Monroe in Patience. There’s a lot of crime drama on TV. What makes this one stand out?

[Autistic police archivist] Patience Evans is a unique central character – and Ella Maisy Purvis, who plays her, is a brilliant young woman. The show has a strong sense of style. I like the way the puzzle is a big part of the show – it’s as much about the audience trying to solve it before we do. It emphasises being fun and entertaining while delivering a satisfying case.

Jessica Hynes as DI Frankie Monroe and Ella Maisy Purvis as Patience Evans in Patience. Channel 4 / Amy Brammall

Are you a fan of the genre?

I’m a longstanding fan of Law & Order and my favourite detective is Columbo: flawed, but with an unwavering moral compass.

How does DI Monroe compare?

Unlike her predecessor [DI Bea Metcalf, played by Laura Fraser], Frankie isn’t instantly OK with Patience helping on the cases. She’s concerned for her safety and keen to follow protocol. Patience just wants to help but Frankie firmly lets her know that she’s not happy about it.

What’s it like playing your first copper?

It’s not like anything I’ve done before. I’ve never done any procedural crime drama, I’ve never played a detective. I don’t think I’ve ever played a stern, grumpy character! It was a bit overwhelming, but that’s part of the appeal. I also loved filming in York. I did Blithe Spirit at the West Yorkshire Playhouse a long time ago, living in digs for six months. I love the city.

When this case is closed, what’s next?

Miss Austen Returns for the BBC. I also did a short film after someone sent me a script for it, so I’m waiting to find out when that’s coming out. I’m always thinking about finding something else to write, too.

Patience season 2 is available now on Channel 4.

