How to watch Paradise Beach

Those with a Netflix account can watch the French thriller on the streaming service.

What is Paradise Beach about?

Paradise Beach follows Mehdi, who has just been released from prison after serving 15 years for robbery. Ruthless Mehdi kept the identity of his friends and fellow gang members quiet and is eager to get his bounty.

The gang has relocated to Thailand, where they live as kings and where they've squandered away Mehdi's share of the money. He (unsurprisingly) doesn't take to this too kindly and decides to turn the paradise they've carved out for themselves into hell.

Who is in the cast of Paradise Beach?

Prolific French-Tunisian actor Sami Bouajila stars as Medhi, while the rest of the cast includes Mélanie Doutey as Julia, Tewfik Jallab as Hicham and Hugo Becker as Frank.

Is there a trailer?